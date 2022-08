Fear or Courage Beasty Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 367

Help me finish off my Hubcap collection. As my first Transformer ever, I have affection for Hubcap, and have started making a serious effort to go completist on him.





I have:

-G2 Hubcap

-HFTD Hubcap

-Gens Selects Hubcap

-Ocular Max Grifter.





I am looking for:

-G1 Hubcap (preferably loose, since I want to open him)

-Machine Wars Hubcap (ditto)

-Any non-Grifter 3P ones, even if they're old and weird.

