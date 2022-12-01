Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
RansakWORK
Beasty
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 307
Toyhax Canadian discount?
I remember reading that Toyhax changed their pricing and gave canadian customers a discount code to use.. is that still valid? Anyone know what it is?

Searching google and this site, i cannot seem find it.
Reply With Quote
#2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 4,129
Re: Toyhax Canadian discount?
Canada001 is the coupon code

30% off, so it makes it basically par
