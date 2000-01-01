Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:15 PM
EmptyPretenderShell
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Laval
Posts: 2
Epic Versions of Transformers Music
Starting with a truly epic version of the BEAST WARS theme with a full orchestra and choir!!!
https://youtu.be/INloNSd9dDM
Please share your favorite epic versions of Transformers themes here as well!
