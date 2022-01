GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,050

Top 10 best/worst of 2021



https://youtu.be/sNDUKVhRGXE And as a final send off to 2021, and following the fan voted best and worst lists for the year, this is my personal best and worst Transformers of 2021 based on my own experiences and what I bought. As is always the case with personal lists, naturally, mine will look quite different from other folks.