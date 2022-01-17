Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Fans Toys FT-56 Variator (Masterpiece Scale Gears) Gray Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,725
Fans Toys FT-56 Variator (Masterpiece Scale Gears) Gray Prototype


Via*Weibo user*????**we have our first look at the gray prototype of the new Fans Toys FT-56 Variator (Masterpiece Scale Gears). This is another great addition to Fans Toys G1 Minibots for the Masterpiece scale. We have good shots of the robot and vehicle mode from several angles. The mold shows a great level of poseability for his boxy design and it will have several interchangeable faces with several expressions. See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on this new Fans Toys mold at the 2005 Boards!

The post Fans Toys FT-56 Variator (Masterpiece Scale Gears) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Deluxe Scorponok complete + Deluxe sea Attack Ravage good
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars 1997 Depth Charge With firing canon / Cyber Shark good
Transformers
Transformers Prime First Edition Deluxe Class Arcee 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Prowl - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS PRIME STARSCREAM FIRST EDITION DELUXE 100% COMPLETE LOOSE 2010
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID Cliffjumper Autobot Hasbro 2011 Battle Hammer CliffJumper
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID Ratchet + ToyHax stickers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.