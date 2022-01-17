Via*Weibo user*????
**we have our first look at the gray prototype of the new Fans Toys FT-56 Variator (Masterpiece Scale Gears). This is another great addition to Fans Toys G1 Minibots for the Masterpiece scale. We have good shots of the robot and vehicle mode from several angles. The mold shows a great level of poseability for his boxy design and it will have several interchangeable faces with several expressions. See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on this new Fans Toys mold at the 2005 Boards!
The post Fans Toys FT-56 Variator (Masterpiece Scale Gears) Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...