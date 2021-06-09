Thanks to Twitter user*@kiyoshimustaine
*we have proper in-hand images of the*Premium Finish PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron) figure which has just been released in Japan. PF WFC-02 Megatron figure is a special redeco of the War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron in a special cartoon-accurate deco. This is the proper final product in the market which shows some differences compared to our first official in-hand images
and the first stock images.
*More noticeable, a darker gray plastic for the main body. See the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
