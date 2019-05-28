Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Raider Runabout,
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,779
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Raider Runabout,


Via Tabletop Gaming, prepare for the introduction of several new Wave 3 cards: Private Redheat Duo-Charge Electrostatic Photon Cannon Private Firedrive Compact Shield Raider Runabout Raider Runamuck Sergeant Hound One of the biggest additions in the Transformers TCG expansion is the introduction of Battle Master and Micro Master characters, character cards which are smaller than the oversized character cards in the current game  and a lot, lot smaller than the enormous transforming Autobot city titan card released in the Metroplex expansion. One Battle Master or Micro Master card will be in every booster pack. Check out the artwork &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Raider Runabout, Sergeant Hound & More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Headmaster Snapdragon Transformer with all accessories
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Generations Evolution Nemesis Prime Action Figure $130
Transformers
Large Lot Of Transformers Toys From 2008 - 2017 Plus Bonus Toys
Transformers
VINTAGE KING DAM DIACLONE TAKARA 3 IN 1 DIE-CAST TRANSFORMERS ROBOTS SET IN BOX
Transformers
Combiner Wars Transformers Megatron And Alpha Bravo
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:48 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.