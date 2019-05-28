|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Raider Runabout,
Via Tabletop Gaming
, prepare for the introduction of several new Wave 3 cards: Private Redheat Duo-Charge Electrostatic Photon Cannon Private Firedrive Compact Shield Raider Runabout Raider Runamuck Sergeant Hound One of the biggest additions in the Transformers TCG expansion is the introduction of Battle Master and Micro Master characters, character cards which are smaller than the oversized character cards in the current game and a lot, lot smaller than the enormous transforming Autobot city titan card released in the Metroplex expansion. One Battle Master or Micro Master card will be in every booster pack. Check out the artwork » Continue Reading.
