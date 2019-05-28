Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Unique Toys R-02B Dark Challenger (Nemesis Prime Deco) Color Images


Via Weibo users ????, Alucardlee*and the official Unique Toys Weibo account*we have images of their first redeco of the R-02 Challenger (The Last Knight Optimus Prime):*R-02B Dark Challenger (Nemesis Prime Deco). Rather than using the darker colors of The Last Knight Nemesis Prime, this redeco is closer to previous Nemesis Prime versions based on RID Scourge deco, and we are sure you will like the results. As a very nice extra bonus, the figure will come with a new remolded and improved head and the previous accessories of the regular release. There’s still no concrete information on &#187; Continue Reading.

