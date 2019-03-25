|
Transformers: Cyberverse Spark Armor Cheetor And Optimus Prime & Starscream 2-pack Ne
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Dorksidetoys,*we have some new stock images of the upcoming Cyberverse figures*Spark Armor Cheetor And Optimus Prime & Starscream 2-pack. First we have some extra images of the recently revealed Spark Armor Cheetor
. This toy is based on Cheetor’s design for the second season of the Transformers: Cyberverse cartoon and adds a new battleship accessory that becomes an armor for the ultra-gear Maximal. Then, we have our first look at leaked*Cyberverse Warrior 2-pack from months ago
. This pack includes Warrior Class Optimus Prime and Starscream which seems to have no differences compared to their original » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.