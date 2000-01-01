venksta Render Project Creations Join Date: May 2007 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 2,373

Venksta's 2017 Sales List Looking to start downgrading my collection. I'll be updating this list weekly. Looking to sell locally, in the Vancouver Lower Mainland area.



Open to reasonable offers on all items. No trades.



Botcon:

2012 Sealed Box Set "Loose Edition" New (Sealed in bag) $230

-Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus

-Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks

-Shattered Glass Soundwave

-Shattered Glass Treadshot

-Classics Gigatron/Overlord

-Classics Metalhawk

-Bonus Renderform gun for Overlord, sword for Metalhawk



2014 Attendee Exclusive Flamewar Sealed in Bag - $110



2011 Autotroopers 3-pack Sealed in Bag - $50



Fansproject:

Steelcore MISB - $95



Classics/Universe/Generations



MOSC RTS Tracks: $15

MOSC RTS Perceptor $15

MOSC RTS Wreckgar $15

MOSC RTS Bumblebee $15

MOSC RTS Scourge $15

MISB RTS Grappel $25





Power Rangers:



MMPR 1993 Titanus - MIB - Unapplied stickers, never removed from foam - $220



MMPR 2010 Megazord - MISB - Original release of the "Legacy Megazord", all plastic. Box is in great shape. $160



Figuarts:

Dragon Ranger (Zyuranger version) $110

MMPR Red Ranger - $70

MMPR Yellow Ranger - $110

MMPR Pink Ranger - $140



