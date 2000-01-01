Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
venksta
Render Project Creations
venksta's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 2,373
Venksta's 2017 Sales List
Looking to start downgrading my collection. I'll be updating this list weekly. Looking to sell locally, in the Vancouver Lower Mainland area.

Open to reasonable offers on all items. No trades.

Botcon:
2012 Sealed Box Set "Loose Edition" New (Sealed in bag) $230
-Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus
-Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks
-Shattered Glass Soundwave
-Shattered Glass Treadshot
-Classics Gigatron/Overlord
-Classics Metalhawk
-Bonus Renderform gun for Overlord, sword for Metalhawk

2014 Attendee Exclusive Flamewar Sealed in Bag - $110

2011 Autotroopers 3-pack Sealed in Bag - $50

Fansproject:
Steelcore MISB - $95

Classics/Universe/Generations

MOSC RTS Tracks: $15
MOSC RTS Perceptor $15
MOSC RTS Wreckgar $15
MOSC RTS Bumblebee $15
MOSC RTS Scourge $15
MISB RTS Grappel $25


Power Rangers:

MMPR 1993 Titanus - MIB - Unapplied stickers, never removed from foam - $220

MMPR 2010 Megazord - MISB - Original release of the "Legacy Megazord", all plastic. Box is in great shape. $160

Figuarts:
Dragon Ranger (Zyuranger version) $110
MMPR Red Ranger - $70
MMPR Yellow Ranger - $110
MMPR Pink Ranger - $140
Old Today, 05:51 PM   #2
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,852
Re: Venksta's 2017 Sales List
If you ever consider shipping lmk. I'd be interested
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
