An image have surfaced from the web showing what seems to give us a hint of an upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy. We suggest to take this with a grain of salt until we get a more reliable or official confirmation. We only have a small image which shows a Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy-style redeco of the Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime in both modes. Would you be interested in this new black redeco for your collection? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
