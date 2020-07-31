Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Entertainment Earth Newsletter for July 2020
Our friends at Entertainment Earth sent through their recent newsletter. Hit the links below to check it all out! Friday, July 31, 2020 Entertainment Earth Sponsor News NEW TRANSFORMERS JUST ANNOUNCED: Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Troopers Wave 1 Case* $99.99 FREE SHIPPING Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper Bumblebee $26.99 Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper Starscream $26.99 Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper Megatron* $26.99 Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Officer Bumblebee* $49.99 Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescue Power Hot Shot* $26.99
