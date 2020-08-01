|
IDW?s Transformers Digital Comics Sale: ComiXology
TFW2005 member payres sounds the alert for a ComiXology digital comics sale on IDW’s Transformers titles, with discounts on over 700 eligible items through Thursday, August 20th. Check out the full list here
, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post IDW’s Transformers Digital Comics Sale: ComiXology
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca