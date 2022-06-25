Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank & Baroness Out In Taiwan


And just a few hours after our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank &#038; Baroness 2-pack, 2005 Boards member*prime roller*is giving us the heads up that this new crossover figure has been found at a Toys”R”Us store in Taiwan. While it’s not a surprise to see new toys available in Asia countries before than any other country, it’s kind of unexpected to see it so soon since this pack was originally announced to be released by January 2023. In any case, you can still pre-order this amazing crossover 2-pack via our sponsors &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank & Baroness Out In Taiwan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



