|
3A G1 Nemesis Prime BBTS Exclusive Revealed
3A have revealed a new repaint of their Generation 1 inspired Optimus Prime
.* Nemesis Prime will come with his (poser Scourge) black and teal deco and a Decepticon symbol to match.* The run is limited to a slim 300 units total, and is available at Big Bad Toy Store for pre-order right now
! Read on to check out all the details and promo pics, then head on over to BBTS
to order yours today. Hasbro, ThreeA, and the world renown online collectibles shop Big Bad Toy Store proudly present Transformers Generation One Nemesis Prime! This Limited Edition » Continue Reading.
The post 3A G1 Nemesis Prime BBTS Exclusive Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
