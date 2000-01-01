Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:18 PM   #1
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 625
G1 Bluestreak..incomplete
Though incomplete, this G1 vintage Transformers Bluestreak toy shows a figure that was not only well loved and played with but some amazing longevity over time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9OeQ0iuNtI
