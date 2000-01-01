Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:06 PM   #1
Longshot
Robot Master
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 706
Transformers Simpsons
I happened to stumble on this on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdPiKTTu4Ho

Delete this if its been mentioned before. I should watch The Simpsons again. Man, it was hilarious.
Old Today, 05:46 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,595
Re: Transformers Simpsons
I've seen it before but it still so freakin' funny. Thanks for posting and I'd get "Melody" if that was a TF.
Tonestar
Tonestar
