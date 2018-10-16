|
Toyhax.com October 2018 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “We’ve got a small but terrific update this month! A great new set for CW Blast Off
; Completing the POTP Monsterbots, check out this set for Repugnus
; Fans of IDW and G1 will love these upgrades for MMC’s Colisus
; Continuing our sets for Studio Series! Here’s our offering for Blackout
; As a heads-up, this will be the last full day of reduced pricing for some time. Finally, we’d like » Continue Reading.
