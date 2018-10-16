Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toyhax.com October 2018 Update
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,267
Toyhax.com October 2018 Update


Toyhax dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “We’ve got a small but terrific update this month! A great new set for CW Blast Off; Completing the POTP Monsterbots, check out this set for Repugnus; Fans of IDW and G1 will love these upgrades for MMC’s Colisus; Continuing our sets for Studio Series! Here’s our offering for Blackout; As a heads-up, this will be the last full day of reduced pricing for some time. Finally, we’d like &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyhax.com October 2018 Update appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:13 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,456
Re: Toyhax.com October 2018 Update
What a joke $8 bucks for stickers.
Crazy mofos.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Fortress maximusTransformers Original G1 Complete with Box Fort Max
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Nautica Mint Complete Chaos on Velocitron
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Generation 2 Menasor G2 Mint Complete Set
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Optimus Maximus Mint Complete Set
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.