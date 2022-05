TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? May Week 2

It's time for another round up of international sightings via our 2005 Boards member all over the world. We have quite an interesting week with a rain of Legacy toys in Australia, Colombia, Germany and New Zealand but hot stuff is coming to Singapore with our FIRST WORLD SIGHTING of the highly anticipated*Studio Series Deluxe Bumblebee Movie SS-84 Ironhide and SS-85 Arcee, Studio Series 86 Voyager SS 86-14 Junkheap and SS 86-15 Dinobot Sludge. We hope this means that these figure will hit retail in the US and other countries soon! Legacy Wave 1 Core, Deluxe & Voyager