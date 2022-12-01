Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:35 PM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,555
Studio Series Gamer Edition Optimus Prime released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca user Skorpulator for letting us know that Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition Optimus Prime has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a GameStop in Quebec.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
