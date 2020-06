UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 169

The things Hasbro/Takara do that you hate! Being a collector has its difficulty at times. Sometimes it's the Company itself that creates these headaches.



What's one thing that Hasbro/Takara does that annoys you?



An annoyance for me is the distribution of figures that a store gets to put out for sale. Newest example would be the Netflix figures. They know that Mirage and especially Scrapface will be in high demand but they insist on sending out only one of each while sending out multiple Sideswipes or Hound to keep the shelves warm.

