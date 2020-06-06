|
Transformers Generations Selects Hubcap Revealed
Thanks to Twitter user ARCTIC_ST0RM
, we have yet another new Transformers reveal! This time it’s the deluxe class Hubcap that’s been floating about in rumors, highly anticipated and now confirmed to be a repaint of Earthrise Cliffjumper with a new head. According to said rumors, he will be offered in the Generations Selects line so collectors looking to take another step towards the completion of their minibot collection will have a shot at nabbing his first proper update since the confusing repaints from the 80s. No other pictures have been spotted at this time, but the leaks have been » Continue Reading.
