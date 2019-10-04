Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,547

War for Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Deluxes Out At US Retail



Alert to all Siege collectors! 2005 Boards member*OCProwl*is giving us the heads up that the*War for Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Deluxes is Out At US Retail. Mirage, Impactor and Barricade*were spotted at*Target in Santa Ana, California for $19.90 each one. Time to dash to your nearest Target for some Siege hunting! Keep reporting your sightings on the 2005 Boards!



