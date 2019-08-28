|
Transformers Generation 1 writer Donald F. Glut to attend TFcon DC 2019
TFcon is very pleased to welcome Generation 1 writer*Donald F. Glut*as a guest at TFcon DC 2019. In addition to The Transformers, he wrote many scripts for other 80s cartoons, including G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Masters of the Universe, Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, DuckTales and The Mighty Orbots. He also wrote the bestselling novelization of The Empire Strikes Back. Donald F. Glut is presented by*Agabyss
. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers » Continue Reading.
