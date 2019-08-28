|
Hasbro Singapore Transformers Fans Toy Preview Event ? Omega Supreme In-Hand Images A
Planet Iacon on Facebook
*had announced that*Hasbro Singapore
*will host a Transformers Fans Toy Preview Event where lucky fans could have a great time with the next*Transformers War For Cybertron Siege upcoming items. Singapore fans could have a personal look at Siege Barricade, Mirage, Impactor, 35 Anniversary Optimus Prime, Thundercracker, Refraktor 3-pack and (please, don’t be jealous) the massive Omega Supreme figure. We have our first in-hand images of the next Titan class figure (some extra shots thanks to U.NEM Studios on Facebook
) in all his modes and a comparison shot next to Titans Return Trypticon for those » Continue Reading.
