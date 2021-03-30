|
Figure King No. 278 Scans: Haslab Unicron, Kingdom Commander Rodimus Prime, Transform
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine*scans. Issue #278 features some new images of Haslab Unicron, Kingdom Commander Rodimus Prime, Transformers x Top Gun Maverick, Masterpiece Skids & Reboost, Studio Series and more. This month we have and 6 pages of Transformers content: Haslab Unicron *The chaos-bringer has been released in Japan and we have official mages of the final product in both modes. Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime* We have a HQ images of the previously seen new promotional images of the highly anticipated new Rodimus Prime mold. The images show scale compared » Continue Reading.
