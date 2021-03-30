Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Figure King No. 278 Scans: Haslab Unicron, Kingdom Commander Rodimus Prime, Transform
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,329
Figure King No. 278 Scans: Haslab Unicron, Kingdom Commander Rodimus Prime, Transform


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine*scans. Issue #278 features some new images of Haslab Unicron, Kingdom Commander Rodimus Prime, Transformers x Top Gun Maverick, Masterpiece Skids &#38; Reboost, Studio Series and more. This month we have and 6 pages of Transformers content: Haslab Unicron *The chaos-bringer has been released in Japan and we have official mages of the final product in both modes. Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime* We have a HQ images of the previously seen new promotional images of the highly anticipated new Rodimus Prime mold. The images show scale compared &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 278 Scans: Haslab Unicron, Kingdom Commander Rodimus Prime, Transformers x Top Gun Maverick, Masterpiece Skids & Reboost, Studio Series And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Autobot Drift" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Decepticon Robot
Transformers
Transformers Weapon Accessory ?Rumble Frenzy G1 ? Gun Laser? Hasbro Takara 1984
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Bumblebee" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Transformers
Convertors Insectors Weapon Accessory ?Tenticus (Spider) Gun? Select Toys 1984
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Starscream" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Jet B
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Tank
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.