Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Tis the season...
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:59 AM
#
1
steamwhistle
Masterpiece
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,050
Tis the season...
Merry Christmas
Seasons' Greetings
Happy Holidays...
However it be, I wish the best for everyone here.
Hope you are all keeping happy and healthy, and that you've been able to add a figure or few to your collection to help celebrate the season.
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle
View Public Profile
Send a private message to steamwhistle
Find More Posts by steamwhistle
Today, 01:00 AM
#
2
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,944
Re: Tis the season...
Same to you and to all...
The7thParallel
View Public Profile
Send a private message to The7thParallel
Find More Posts by The7thParallel
Today, 01:33 AM
#
3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 2,066
Re: Tis the season...
merry xmas to all my fellow collectors. It’s been a weird 2020 but i hope santa got everyone the bots they wanted
__________________
My sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965
My feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700
My mancave
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609
predahank
View Public Profile
Send a private message to predahank
Find More Posts by predahank
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Vintage 1985 G1 Transformers Decepticon Ramjet Action Figure Complete ?????
Galvatron w/ FILE CARD, MANUAL! 1986 Vintage Action Figure G1 Transformers???
Hasbro Transformers Age Of Extinction Voyager EVASION MODE OPTIMUS PRIME MIB
Transformers ?The Fallen?
Beast Wars Megatron Transformers - 99% Complete Read Description
G2 TRANSFORMERS DECEPTICON LASER RODS JOLT COMPLETE ON OPENED CARD Robot toy
Hasbro Transformers Generation 2 Decepticon - Sizzle - Light up led.Decepticon
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:50 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.