Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Cyberverse Alpha Trion on Toysrus.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:38 AM   #1
MapleMegatron
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,664
Cyberverse Alpha Trion on Toysrus.ca
I know this line isnt super popular, but its always fun to get a new alpha trion.

He is available right now and on sale too.

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=188249266
MapleMegatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue HASBRO Wallmart
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 dinobots go bots beast wars Lot
Transformers
Transformers Classics Optimus Prime & Henkei United UN09 Megatron complete loose
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece: MP-02 Soundwave -- New, Hasbro TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-6 Skywarp 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Convoy 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:09 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.