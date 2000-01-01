|
Did TR have fewer redecos/retools than usual?
After the overflow that was CW, it feels like there were much fewer redecos/retools that usual. I get there were some extensive retools like the jets (which to be fair, were almost like new figures in themselves), but it seems like most got maybe one "re-release".
Heck, several figures didn't even get a single redeco/tool IIRC, like Mindwipe, Wolfwire, Perceptor, most legends, etc.
I'm wondering if this is a trend that's going to carry on to PotP. I don't know if you can really re-deco the dinobots, and it's probably going to be a stretch with the predacons/terrorcons as well.