prime
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: NOTL, Ontario
Posts: 124
Did TR have fewer redecos/retools than usual?
After the overflow that was CW, it feels like there were much fewer redecos/retools that usual. I get there were some extensive retools like the jets (which to be fair, were almost like new figures in themselves), but it seems like most got maybe one "re-release".

Heck, several figures didn't even get a single redeco/tool IIRC, like Mindwipe, Wolfwire, Perceptor, most legends, etc.

I'm wondering if this is a trend that's going to carry on to PotP. I don't know if you can really re-deco the dinobots, and it's probably going to be a stretch with the predacons/terrorcons as well.
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,874
Re: Did TR have fewer redecos/retools than usual?
I'd say it was the opposite. It had more than usual.

Perceptor was a retool of Hardhead. I'm still not counting out Takara from doing something with Weirdwolf, Rodimus, Kup, and Full-Tilt.

It was a fun line while it lasted, but I'm looking forward to seeing what oddballs they can squeeze into POTP.
