Today, 05:54 PM #1 prime Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: NOTL, Ontario Posts: 124 Did TR have fewer redecos/retools than usual? After the overflow that was CW, it feels like there were much fewer redecos/retools that usual. I get there were some extensive retools like the jets (which to be fair, were almost like new figures in themselves), but it seems like most got maybe one "re-release".



Heck, several figures didn't even get a single redeco/tool IIRC, like Mindwipe, Wolfwire, Perceptor, most legends, etc.



I'm wondering if this is a trend that's going to carry on to PotP. I don't know if you can really re-deco the dinobots, and it's probably going to be a stretch with the predacons/terrorcons as well. Today, 06:12 PM #2 down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,874 Re: Did TR have fewer redecos/retools than usual? I'd say it was the opposite. It had more than usual.



Perceptor was a retool of Hardhead. I'm still not counting out Takara from doing something with Weirdwolf, Rodimus, Kup, and Full-Tilt.



It was a fun line while it lasted, but I'm looking forward to seeing what oddballs they can squeeze into POTP.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

