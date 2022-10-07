Taking a look today at another Threezero Transformers piece – DLX scale Revenge of the Fallen Jetfire.* This is their mid scale tier, standing at about 15 inches tall and a whopping 65 points of articulation.* In addition, he comes apart into many (many many) pieces in order to combine with the previously released Revenge of the Fallen Optimus Prime
to make Jetpower Optimus Prime.* I’ve had this guy in hand a bit and want to thank Threezero for their patience as I handled some things and finally got the gallery done.** On the other hand, he » Continue Reading.
The post Threezero DLX Jetfire In-Hand Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...