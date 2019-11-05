|
Siege Micromasters Wave 3 And Cyberverse Spark Armor Wave 2 Battle Class Out In Austr
, we can report some new sightings at Australian retail. Siege Wave 3 Micromaster Sports Car Patrol: Blackjack & Hyperdrive*was spotted*at the Toymate in Brisbane, together with some Wave 1 Micromasters. The new Cyberverse Spark Armor Wave 2 Battle class Ratchet & Blizzard Breaker and Shockwave & Solar Shot were spotted at*Target in Brisbane. To top it all, the new Jada Toys Metals Die-Cast*G1 Optimus Prime truck has been found at some BigW stores. Happy hunting to all Australian fans!
