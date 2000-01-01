Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:03 AM   #1
ON-Oric
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: York Region, ON
Posts: 35
GCreations Shuraking set of 5 MIB
Selling only as a set.

All products have been opened, not all have been transformed into robots except in combined mode.

$850 shipped in Canada. Local pickups accepted in the GTA.
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
