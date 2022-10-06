Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Starscream In-Hand Images


Via a post in the*Transformers Generation One G1 Facebook group*we can share our first in-hand images of the Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Starcream. This new Walmart exclusive re-issue of the classic G1 Hot Rod mold*features a new movie-accurate deco and it comes packaged in a*retro-style closed box. A new G1 Megatron gun is included. Retro Starscream reissue is available for pre-order via*Walmart website*and it's expected for release in January

The post Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Starscream In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 07:22 PM   #2
Tiffster
Cybertron
Re: Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Starscream In-Hand Images
Hotrod is a pass just looks cheap. But for some reason I want that Starscream.
