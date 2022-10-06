Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
International Transformers News
Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Starscream In-Hand Images
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 06:00 PM
#
1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,291
Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Starscream In-Hand Images
Via a post in the*
Transformers Generation One G1 Facebook group
*we can share our first in-hand images of the Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Starcream. This new
Walmart exclusive re-issue of the classic G1 Hot Rod mold
*features a new movie-accurate deco and it comes packaged in a*retro-style closed box. A new G1 Megatron gun is included. Retro Starscream reissue is available for pre-order via*
Walmart website
*and it’s expected for release in January
» Continue Reading.
The post
Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Starscream In-Hand Images
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Super_Megatron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Super_Megatron
Visit Super_Megatron's homepage!
Find More Posts by Super_Megatron
Today, 07:22 PM
#
2
Tiffster
Cybertron
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 1,130
Re: Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Starscream In-Hand Images
Hotrod is a pass just looks cheap. But for some reason I want that Starscream.
Tiffster
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Tiffster
Find More Posts by Tiffster
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
07:40 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.