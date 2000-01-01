Today, 02:55 AM #1 Laz Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2021 Location: Toronto Posts: 17 Stupid question that I can't seem to find the answer to Hey all, so I'm trying to find out which figure is the final limb for elita-1s combined mode from the cw line



As of now I have elita, chromia and lancer I know novastsr is one but I can't find out who the last one is Today, 03:02 AM #2 optimusb39 Animated Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,741 Re: Stupid question that I can't seem to find the answer to https://www.google.com/search?q=comb...WsbAoEDVvqllGM





Her name is greenlight. Extremely hard to find as she was only available as an Amazon prime subscription service bonus.

Took me quite awhile to find one on the market for a reasonable price

Pm me. Today, 03:05 AM #4 Laz Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2021 Location: Toronto Posts: 17 Re: Stupid question that I can't seem to find the answer to that's quite a bit for that but what can one do when they make it so limited. thank you for the help!

