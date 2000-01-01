Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:55 AM   #1
Laz
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Stupid question that I can't seem to find the answer to
Hey all, so I'm trying to find out which figure is the final limb for elita-1s combined mode from the cw line

As of now I have elita, chromia and lancer I know novastsr is one but I can't find out who the last one is
Today, 03:02 AM   #2
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,741
Re: Stupid question that I can't seem to find the answer to
https://www.google.com/search?q=comb...WsbAoEDVvqllGM


Her name is greenlight. Extremely hard to find as she was only available as an Amazon prime subscription service bonus.
Took me quite awhile to find one on the market for a reasonable price
That being around 100-120 bucks.
Today, 03:04 AM   #3
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,741
Re: Stupid question that I can't seem to find the answer to
P.s. i have a spare novastar if your interested. Loose but complete.
Pm me.
Today, 03:05 AM   #4
Laz
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Re: Stupid question that I can't seem to find the answer to
that's quite a bit for that but what can one do when they make it so limited. thank you for the help!
