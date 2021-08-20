Threezero‘s DLX range of figures is in full swing, branching out beyond the Bumblebee movie figures into other Bayverse films, the War for Cybertron series, and even non-Transformers pieces like the MCU’s Iron Man and Hulkbuster
.* Today we are taking a look at DLX Revenge of the Fallen Optimus Prime.* This is the first dip into ROTF for threezero since they got the license years back.* Optimus may be similar to his Movie 1 and DOTM configurations, but the key here is that he will eventually combine with Jetfire for his powered up mode (