|
Nick Roche to attend TFNation 2017
TFNation have announced their next guest
for TFNation 2017. TFNation 2017’s next guest is none other than the co-creator of Last Stand of the Wreckers, Nick Roche! Last Stand of the Wreckers is one series for which Nick Roche and his frequent partner in comics, James Roberts, is particularly well-known, but he has a wide portfolio with IDW including Transformers Spotlight: Kup and its follow-up in All Hail Megatron’s coda, Spotlight: Megatron, and the follow-up to the acclaimed Last Stand of the Wreckers, Sins of the Wreckers as well as innumerable pieces of cover artwork for More than Meets » Continue Reading.
The post Nick Roche to attend TFNation 2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.