TFNation have announced their next guest for TFNation 2017. TFNation 2017's next guest is none other than the co-creator of Last Stand of the Wreckers, Nick Roche! Last Stand of the Wreckers is one series for which Nick Roche and his frequent partner in comics, James Roberts, is particularly well-known, but he has a wide portfolio with IDW including Transformers Spotlight: Kup and its follow-up in All Hail Megatron's coda, Spotlight: Megatron, and the follow-up to the acclaimed Last Stand of the Wreckers, Sins of the Wreckers as well as innumerable pieces of cover artwork for