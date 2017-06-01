|
Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Running Time Revealed?
Multiple theaters across the globe (including this newsie’s local theater) and Fandango
are reporting a possible Running Time for Transformers: The Last Knight. Clocked at 2 Hours and 28 Minutes, we are seeing a comfortable 148 Minute Running Time this time around. The running time does indeed match with what director Michael Bay spoke of recently
and a PG-13 Rating has been awarded*just like how it is being advertised on recent TV Spots. As a side confirmation, the fact that the movie has been delivered to Japan for*dubbing purposes
further confirms a finalized movie. We await for » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Running Time Revealed?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.