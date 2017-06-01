Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Running Time Revealed?


Multiple theaters across the globe (including this newsie’s local theater) and Fandango are reporting a possible Running Time for Transformers: The Last Knight. Clocked at 2 Hours and 28 Minutes, we are seeing a comfortable 148 Minute Running Time this time around. The running time does indeed match with what director Michael Bay spoke of recently and a PG-13 Rating has been awarded*just like how it is being advertised on recent TV Spots. As a side confirmation, the fact that the movie has been delivered to Japan for*dubbing purposes further confirms a finalized movie. We await for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Running Time Revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



