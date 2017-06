Japanese Dubbing For Transformers: The Last Knight Has Begun

Japanese language dubbing for Transformers: The Last Knight has begun with a small celebration with*Hanako Sakurai at the forefront. Miss Sakurai will be the voice of Isabela Moner‘s character Izabella, a tomboy on the run who was orphaned during the Chicago War in Dark of the Moon with Sqweeks as her only friend until meeting Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg). Translated in Japanese: Hanako Sakurai stated “I’m afraid that I will be dead with tension… (laughs). This is the first time I*take part in a Hollywood movie for a dubbing session. I’m actually trembling” This latest news further confirms one » Continue Reading. The post Japanese Dubbing For Transformers: The Last Knight Has Begun appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM