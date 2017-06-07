|
Japanese Dubbing For Transformers: The Last Knight Has Begun
Japanese language dubbing for Transformers: The Last Knight has begun
with a small celebration with*Hanako Sakurai at the forefront. Miss Sakurai will be the voice of Isabela Moner‘s character Izabella, a tomboy on the run who was orphaned during the Chicago War in Dark of the Moon with Sqweeks as her only friend until meeting Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg). Translated in Japanese: Hanako Sakurai stated “I’m afraid that I will be dead with tension… (laughs). This is the first time I*take part in a Hollywood movie for a dubbing session. I’m actually trembling” This latest news further confirms one » Continue Reading.
The post Japanese Dubbing For Transformers: The Last Knight Has Begun
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.