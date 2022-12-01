Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:35 PM   #1
Oreobuilder
Cybertron
Oreobuilder's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 1,154
Looking For Generations Selects G2 Megatron
I missed the boat on G2 Voyager Megatron (from Generations Select). This guy below.

Anyone have one for a reasonable price?

It can be loose complete as long as it is in great shape.

Thanks
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 619-zq8P5RL._AC_SL1001_.jpg Views: 1 Size: 63.3 KB ID: 53599  
Old Today, 02:07 PM   #2
wervenom
Big Daddy
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 8,057
Re: Looking For Generations Selects G2 Megatron
I have one MIB if you interested
