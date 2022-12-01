Oreobuilder Cybertron Join Date: Jul 2010 Location: Montreal Posts: 1,154

Looking For Generations Selects G2 Megatron I missed the boat on G2 Voyager Megatron (from Generations Select). This guy below.



Anyone have one for a reasonable price?



It can be loose complete as long as it is in great shape.



Thanks Attached Thumbnails

My TF Sales page:



My trade feedback: __________________My TF Sales page: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=78350 My trade feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...526#post280526