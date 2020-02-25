|
Transformers: Dark of the Moon The Game ? Multiplayer Servers Discontinued
Activision have updated their website
*with a list of their video games that have diminished or discontinued services.*One of these games is*Transformers: Dark of the Moon. This third-person shooting game, released in 2011 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, will no longer be able let player to log into the multiplayer servers. Other offline features will still work though. We hope fans could enjoy this game on time. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions.
