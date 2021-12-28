Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,640
Transformers Artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is very pleased to welcome Livio Ramondelli to TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Transformers fans will recognize his work on IDW?s Transformers: More than Meets the Eye, Transformers Robots in Disguise, and Transformers Galaxies series. He will be attending all weekend while offering prints and commissions to attendees. Livio Ramondelli is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers Artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Shoucang Robots in Digsuise Jindian
Transformers
Transformers Star War Crossovers Battle Droid Commander Armored Assault Tank AAT
Transformers
Astro Magnum Shackwave Transformers G1 Shockwave Original Hose +blaster 1983
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Bruticus complete Shockwave Blast Off 3rd Party Kit
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Throne Of The Primed Optimus Primal New Sdcc Pp
Transformers
Transformers The Movie lot of 6 Autobots loose complete Ironhide, Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers PUNCHING POP Decepticon MEGATRON Figure Hasbro Oddzon (2006) NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:22 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.