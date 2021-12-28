TFcon is very pleased to welcome Livio Ramondelli to TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Transformers fans will recognize his work on IDW?s Transformers: More than Meets the Eye, Transformers Robots in Disguise, and Transformers Galaxies series. He will be attending all weekend while offering prints and commissions to attendees. Livio Ramondelli is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
The post Transformers Artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...