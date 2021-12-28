Via Twitter users*@gLYjzoShlTvAN0g
,*@Ishikawa_sunday
*and @tfop26
we can share for you new in-hand images of the*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp. This figure is a direct redeco of the new Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 mold and following Thundercracker. It was released in Japan as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive and it’s shipping right now for lucky Japanese fans. We have not only in-hand images of Skywarp, but several comparison shots next to the rest of the new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece Seekers. You can still find pre-orders for the new Masterpiece Skywarp 2.0 via our sponsors links below! Check the mirrored images after the » Continue Reading.
