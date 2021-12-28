Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp In-Hand Images


Via Twitter users @gLYjzoShlTvAN0g, @Ishikawa_sunday and @tfop26 we can share for you new in-hand images of the Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp. This figure is a direct redeco of the new Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 mold and following Thundercracker. It was released in Japan as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive and it's shipping right now for lucky Japanese fans. We have not only in-hand images of Skywarp, but several comparison shots next to the rest of the new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece Seekers.

