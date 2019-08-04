|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 1
TFW2005 is all over the world! Fellow 2005 Boards collectors have shared their sightings in their respective countries. This has been a busy week, with several new toys hitting many countries. We are glad to see the distribution of Studio Series and Siege toys is still growing. Botbots Wave 2 In Hungary:
*Blind single packs were found at*Müller stores in MOM Park in Budapest for 1400 Forin ($4.77). The #BOTBOTSCHALLENGE continues. Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron In Malaysia
: 2005 Boards member*fathi_haziq is giving us the heads up that MPM-08 Megatron was spotted at*ToysRUs Midvalley Megamall Johor Bahru for 699.90 Ringgit » Continue Reading.
