Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,185
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 1


TFW2005 is all over the world! Fellow 2005 Boards collectors have shared their sightings in their respective countries. This has been a busy week, with several new toys hitting many countries. We are glad to see the distribution of Studio Series and Siege toys is still growing. Botbots Wave 2 In Hungary:*Blind single packs were found at*Müller stores in MOM Park in Budapest for 1400 Forin ($4.77). The #BOTBOTSCHALLENGE continues. Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron In Malaysia: 2005 Boards member*fathi_haziq is giving us the heads up that MPM-08 Megatron was spotted at*ToysRUs Midvalley Megamall Johor Bahru for 699.90 Ringgit &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Prowl SEALED Hasbro Official MP-04 Toys R Us TRU G1
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece: MP-02 Soundwave -- New, Hasbro TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-05 Sunstorm Toys R Us Exclusive SEALED!!!
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-1B Convoy Black Ver. 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-6 Skywarp 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Convoy 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.