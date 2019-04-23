|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Turtler/Snaptrap Web Comic/Manga English Translation
Courtesy of BWTF website
*we have a proper English translation of the*Generations Selects Turtler/Snaptrap Web Comic/Manga to share with you. This new web comic/manga was uploaded at Takara Tomy Mall website together with our first color stock images of Turtler/Snaptrap
. In fact, this is our second issue and continuation of the Generations Selects web comic/manga
. Following the battle against Unicron, now Galvatron meets both Turtler/Smaptrap and Halfshell (Snaptrap redeco that was a character from the Japanese Beast Wars II cartoon). Galvatron have to make a deal over the Angolmois Energy, and we are yet to see the consequences » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Turtler/Snaptrap Web Comic/Manga English Translation
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.