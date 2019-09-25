|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver. 2.0 Stock Images
Via In Demand Toys Facebook,
we have some new stock images of the*Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver. 2.0. We have a clear look at the robot mode, alt mode, Spike figurine and all the accessories including a sticker sheet to add some extra details. Additionally, we have a look at the black sleeve that will cover the box if buy him via US distributors. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
