IDW Publishing: Transformers NYCC 2019 Panel and Signings



IDW Publishing’s New York Comic Con 2019 schedule is posted, and we’ve reviewed it to give you a sneak peek of several Transformers-related items: Panel Friday, October 4 IDW Publishing: 20 Years & Beyond! 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m., Room 1A02  Javits Center Revealing behind-the-scenes secrets of your favorite IDW comicsLocke and Key, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Be the first to know about upcoming projects by the most exciting creators around! Ask the questions youd only dreamed of asking to Editor-In-Chief John Barber and a host of fan-favorite writers and artistsplus some who soon



IDW Publishing's New York Comic Con 2019 schedule is posted, and we've reviewed it to give you a sneak peek of several Transformers-related items: Panel Friday, October 4 IDW Publishing: 20 Years & Beyond! 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m., Room 1A02  Javits Center Revealing behind-the-scenes secrets of your favorite IDW comicsLocke and Key, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Be the first to know about upcoming projects by the most exciting creators around! Ask the questions youd only dreamed of asking to Editor-In-Chief John Barber and a host of fan-favorite writers and artistsplus some who soon





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.