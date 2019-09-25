Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Publishing: Transformers NYCC 2019 Panel and Signings


IDW Publishing’s New York Comic Con 2019 schedule is posted, and we’ve reviewed it to give you a sneak peek of several Transformers-related items: Panel Friday, October 4 IDW Publishing: 20 Years &#38; Beyond! 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m., Room 1A02  Javits Center Revealing behind-the-scenes secrets of your favorite IDW comicsLocke and Key, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Be the first to know about upcoming projects by the most exciting creators around! Ask the questions youd only dreamed of asking to Editor-In-Chief John Barber and a host of fan-favorite writers and artistsplus some who soon &#187; Continue Reading.

