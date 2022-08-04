Via Baidu user*cendolking
*we have our first in-hand images of the robot mode of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Ironhide. Following our previously seen images of Ironhide’s alt mode
, we finally have a proper look at the robot mode of this completely new Voyager class mold. As we can see from the images, it doesn’t use any partsforming and most of the van panel are compressed in the legs and feet. Ironhide features a very nice articulation range See the new images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
