Hasbro China Announced A New Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Reveal Next Week


The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo*surprised us with the announcement of a*new Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 reveal*next week. The image shared indicates that a new Movie Masterpiece MPM-12 will be revealed this February 25 1st at 19:30 pm (Chinese time) via a the official*TMall Transformers store. Not much left to say, but you can share your expectations on this new release on the 2005 Boards. Could this be the rumored Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime? Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates!

The post Hasbro China Announced A New Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Reveal Next Week appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



