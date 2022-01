Transformers Authentics Alpha Wheeljack First Look

Also coming to us this morning from ACD Distribution is our first look at the Transformers Authentics Alpha Wheeljack figure! Similarly to Arcee this photo also gives us a look at him packaged on the card along with his artwork, showing off both his robot and car modes as well as a blaster accessory. Let us know what you think of both this and Arcee in the discussion thread!The post Transformers Authentics Alpha Wheeljack First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM