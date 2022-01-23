TFW2005 member Nevermore has brought to our attention a new Transformers Authentics Bravo Arcee figure listing from ACD Distribution
. The included image shows Arcee packaged on her card, displaying some nice artwork and giving us a view of her robot and car modes, plus the fact that she comes with a blaster accessory. A separate robot mode shot is also provided. Check it out and let us know what you think on the boards!
