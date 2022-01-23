Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Authentics Bravo Arcee First Look


TFW2005 member Nevermore has brought to our attention a new Transformers Authentics Bravo Arcee figure listing from ACD Distribution. The included image shows Arcee packaged on her card, displaying some nice artwork and giving us a view of her robot and car modes, plus the fact that she comes with a blaster accessory. A separate robot mode shot is also provided. Check it out and let us know what you think on the boards!

Today, 11:42 AM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Authentics Bravo Arcee First Look
lol, dudes on tfw2005 sayin this "already better than ER Arcee"

I mean it IS, but it's hilarious to think about

y'all gonna make me buy another dollar-store TF; maybe I'll grab that "G1" Barricade too
